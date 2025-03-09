KMC to unveil 100 pay & use toilets

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has set a target of unveiling 100 pay and use toilets refurbished with all modern facilities by the next financial year.

The civic body will also set up some dedicated women toilets in the city. “We have identified several public toilets in the city that are in shambles and unsuitable for use. The councillors have helped us in this exercise. We have started preparing DPR for the facelift of 100 odd toilets which will be sent to the State Urban Development Agency (SUDA) for funds,” said Swapan Samaddar, Member-Mayor-In-Council, Bustee Development and Environment.

The estimated renovation cost of each such toilet will be Rs 3 lakh. Hence, the total expenditure will be Rs 3 crore. The KMC through its own funds have rejuvenated some toilets near Khanna cinema in Ward 12, at Kankurgachi, at Narkeldanga North Road and Palmer Bazar.

Some 35 places were identified. Work in around 17-18 is afoot for setting up exclusive women toilets with facilities like bathing space, mirror, handwash, wash basin, tissue paper, baby care room, vending machines, changing rooms etc. The maintenance will also be done by women. Some of the places where these will come up are Subodh Mullick Square, CIT Road (Manicktala),Holy Child School etc. Such toilets exist at Patuli, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Beliaghata ID Hospital. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had instructed the KMC to set up dedicated women toilets since they feel uncomfortable using ones adjoined with men urinals.