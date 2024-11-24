KMC to take up water supply projects under AMRUT scheme

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has cleared a proposal to take up water supply projects in the city following a sanction of Rs 20 crore by the Centre under AMRUT 2 scheme.

It was learnt that Rs 20 crore has been released to KMC under the AMRUT 2 scheme.

The water supply department of the civic body now intends to execute projects that will seek to boost supply of potable water in areas which are underserved while also changing old pipelines that are causing loss of water.

According to KMC, Ward 88 is mostly served through surface water and some areas through ground water.

The existing pipeline network here is quite old and has deteriorated over the years. Leaks in the pipelines are causing loss of water.

Further, the KMC also seeks to replace tubewells with treated surface water. Hence, a booster pumping station will be installed in this ward while new pipeline networks will also be installed.

Similarly, in Ward 98 there is a considerable loss of water due to leakage in old pipelines. Hence, a new pipeline will be installed while road restoration work too will be taken up. In ward 89, one capsule booster pumping station will be installed while old and defective pipelines will be replaced to stop leakage of water.

Apart from these, the KMC also intends to lay a new pipeline along the stretch of SP Mukherjee Road from the junction of Rashbehari Avenue to the junction of Pratapaditya Road.

Additionally, a new pipeline will also be installed at Ultadanga Road from Canal West Road to Raja Dinendra Street.

The total estimated cost of the project will be Rs 16,53,07,192. The fund will be provided out of the incentive scheme of AMRUT 2.