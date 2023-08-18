KMC to take up road development work on SP Mukherjee stretch

Kolkata: In a bid to rid a stretch of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Road of potholes and bumps, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will be carrying out development work that will also include the restoration of water supply pipe laying trenches.



According to KMC, there are several points where time and again leakages of water pipes occur. Several of the water leakage trenches are repaired by the Roads department, which makes the road bumpy.

To get rid of the problem, an official said the “Water Supply department will execute jacketing work on the water lines all through the length from Hazra Road to Rashbehari. Thereafter, the Roads department will restore such trenches and, as a whole, reconstruct the upper crust of the road on that stretch.”

KMC officials believe that smoothing the road surfaces will also minimise dust pollution due to the many ruts and potholes. “This will in turn help reduce air pollution,” said an official. It is learned that the project was approved in the Member Mayor-in-Council (MMIC) meeting. The project will be executed at an estimated cost of over Rs 6 crore (Rs 6,02,68,526). The fund is likely to be provided from the AMRUT scheme. Additionally, the civic body will also take up similar work in the stretch from Rashbehari crossing to Tollygunge Rail Bridge.

Several citizens have often complained to the KMC about the deplorable road condition at SP Mukherjee Road. An official added that the road is often dug up by various agencies but not repaired soon after. The situation becomes worse during the monsoon. Every year before Durga Puja, the KMC takes up repair work on the main roads. Sources said recently that when the convoy of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was passing from the SP Mukherjee Road, she had taken note of the road condition and conveyed the same to Mayor Firhad Hakim.