KMC to take up repair work at EM Bypass stretch

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is learnt to have taken a decision to take up repair work of the EM Bypass to reduce road accidents.



The civic body, it was learnt, has decided to carry out the repairs from the end of this month. The work will be carried out on both flanks of Bypass from Baghajatin Flyover to Dhalai Bridge in Garia. It was learnt that this stretch being bumpy has paved the way for accidents, especially concerning two wheelers. The decision was taken on the basis of complaints from citizens and traffic police.

The KMC is likely to carry out the work in phases to avoid any traffic disruption. The civic body has also drawn up a list of more than 30 major thoroughfares that will be undergoing repair work where the extra bitumen from the surface will be removed.

The civic body is learnt to have already carried out a survey of the bumpy roads caused by unscientific laying of mastic asphalt during previous repair works. Several roads in the city are dug up throughout the year for underground utility works, said an official. Mayor Firhad Hakim is also learnt to have given approval for the repair of the EM Bypass stretch.