KMC to take up drainage work from EM Bypass to Kestopur Canal

Kolkata: In a bid to rid the areas along EM Bypass stretch till Ultadanga Drainage Pumping Station of waterlogging, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is taking up desiltation work of the sewerage system at a cost of approximately Rs 6.17 crore.



According to KMC, desilting of existing sewerage systems is a continuous and collective effort of the civic body. The E M Bypass Road has a ‘RCC twin box drain’ which runs from Bengal Chemicals Metro Station to Kestopur Canal. It caters to a vast area under Ward 32 and a part of Ward 31 and surrounding areas of Borough-III.

The civic body felt that for smooth flow of the twin box drain, it is essential for disposal of storm water and dry weather flow from the locality.

It was learnt that the desilting of the said drain was taken up many years ago and over the years a huge amount of silt got deposited there. This is hampering the smooth functioning of the drain.

As a result, the area remains waterlogged even after light rainfall. Drainage department officials are of the opinion that this particular twin box drain is vital for disposal of dry weather flow and storm water flow from Ward 32 and part of Ward 31 and surrounding areas of Borough III.

The civic body has hence decided that desilting work needs to be taken up within Borough III. The scope of the work from Bengal Chemical Metro Station to Gour Kishore Ghosh Square will involve a topographical survey and CCTV survey at pre and post construction stages, removal of silt by mechanical device and safe disposal of the silt beyond the working site.

For the stretch between Gour Kishore Ghosh Square to Ultadanga Pumping Station, the scope of work, apart from surveys, will involve diversion work which includes construction of a new box sewer to connect the rehabilitated existing box drain.

For the work, an estimated Rs 6,17,05,624 is being spent. The fund was approved by the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department. The work is expected to benefit a vast catchment area adjoining Maniktala Main Road, VIP Road and Kankurgachi area.