KMC to take up drainage work along EM Bypass

Kolkata: To ensure smooth drainage of stormwater during heavy rainfall, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is planning to take up desiltation work and diversion of the box drain along EM Bypass from the crossing of Narkeldanga Main Road to Chaulpatty Road in ward 33.



According to the KMC, on EM Bypass the existing sewer is a box drain and the western brick sewer is running in the same direction parallel to the box drain from Narkeldanga Main Road crossing to the inlet of Dhapa Lock Pumping Station via Narkeldanga Main Road crossing and connecting catchment area under wards 30, 35, 31 and 33 and surrounding area of Borough III. An official said smooth flow in the box drain is essential for disposal of stormwater with sewage water during monsoon as well throughout the year from the locality.

KMC sources said desilting of the box drain was taken up a long period ago but since then, no maintenance work was carried out and considerable silt got deposited in the drain which is hampering the smooth functioning of storm water flow and dry weather flow through the sewer.

It was further learnt that the continuity of the drain was disrupted due to the construction of two subways near Narkeldanga Main Road crossing and Beliaghata Main Road crossing across EM Bypass during the U-17 Football World Cup in 2017. As a result, the area remains waterlogged even after a short spell of rainfall.

The civic body has hence decided to carry out the desiltation and diversion work at an estimated cost of over Rs 7 crore.

The fund is to be obtained from the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department. An e-tender was already floated for the work and the entire proposal was considered in a MMIC meeting. The matter now awaits the nod of the civic body.