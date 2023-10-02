KMC to take police help to shift cow sheds outside city limits

Kolkata: At a time when vector-borne diseases have become a matter of concern to citizens, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to survey areas in the city with cow-sheds and take steps for shifting them outside the city.



Recently, Mayor Firhad Hakim received complaints during his ‘Talk to Mayor’ session that cow sheds within the city are not just leading to massive waste generation but are also drawing mosquitoes. Even as KMC, over the years, shifted several such cow sheds outside the city many are still functioning from within KMC area limits.

Most of these cow sheds within the city are located in areas of Tangra, Tiljala and Mukundapur. On several occasions, KMC workers had to face threats from the owners when asked to shift them outside. In such a context, the mayor has decided to seek help from Kolkata Police to shift all such cow sheds to Kalyani.

The mayor also has received complaints that despite serving notices to the cow shed owners to ensure cleanliness in the immediate surrounding areas, no steps were taken.

Hakim said he will write to the Kolkata Police Commissioner soon. He said that a survey will be done first to see how many cows are inside these sheds and then accordingly measures will be taken to shift them outside the city.