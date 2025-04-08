KMC to stop random statue installations, form review panel

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to put an end to random installation of statues or busts of eminent personalities in the city by forming a committee that would review proposals for the same.

The chief objective of such a decision is to ensure installations adhere to urban planning norms. The civic body is learnt to have approved of a standard operating procedure (SOP), making it mandatory for all new statue proposals to be screened by this civic body.

This SOP aims to address past criticisms, such as the lack of monitoring to ensure statues accurately depict their subjects or fit within the city’s evolving urban landscape. The committee will evaluate whether the proposed site allows sufficient pedestrian access and avoids interference with underground utility lines.

Further, regulate the height, material, and artistic quality of statues to ensure durability and resemblance to the intended figure.

Such measures are expected to promote representation of diverse figures from various fields — arts, science, politics and social reform — while addressing historical imbalances in gender and community representation.

While the exact composition of the committee has not been officially detailed as of now, sources said it is likely to include officials with expertise in urban planning and administration, historians or cultural experts to assess the significance of proposed figures, representatives from the public or civil society to reflect community perspectives.

Kolkata, renowned for its cultural heritage, has historically honoured prominent figures through statues installed in public areas. Between 2013 and 2024, approximately 189 statues and busts were erected across the city, according to KMC sources. However, the absence of a formal vetting process has led to challenges, including unauthorised installations, inconsistent sculptural quality and uneven representation of figures from diverse backgrounds.