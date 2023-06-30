KMC to stop issuing permission for high mast lights

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to stop issuing permission for high mast lights in the city due to difficulties faced in their maintenance and dismantling during storm warnings.



“We have ceased issuing permission for high mast lights that reach up to 20 meters. We lack the necessary machinery, such as cranes, for maintaining these lights, and relying on the Transport department for assistance was a cumbersome process. Therefore, we will not grant permission for the installation of such high mast lights in the city.

Instead, we have initiated a scheme to replace them with mini masts that have a height of approximately 11 meters,” stated Member Mayor of Council (Lighting and Electricity), Sandip Ranjan Bakshi.

A mini mast typically accommodates a maximum of six lights and a minimum of four lights. Bakshi explained that due to the high susceptibility of the lights in high mast structures to damage during storms and rain, they need to be dismantled.KMC lacks the necessary infrastructure to execute this task effectively.

Currently, there are approximately 100 high mast lights installed in various locations across the city. Of these, 30 lights belong to the KMC, while the remaining 70 lights are owned by agencies such as the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority and the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners. The existing high mast lights typically have heights of either 20 meters or 16 meters.

The civic body has decided to disconnect the electric connection in the trident light posts as soon as a thunderstorm warning is issued in the city. This measure is aimed at preventing deaths caused by electrocution. The regulators of these trident lights are positioned at a lower level and have been covered with plastic for added safety. The Lighting department’s senior official stated: “But still, we do not want to take any risk.”

To ensure proper safety measures, KMC has equipped all executive engineers at the borough level with mega-earth machines. These machines are used to thoroughly check lamp posts and verify the quality of earthing in each of them.

In the previous year, during the monsoon season, the city witnessed at least three deaths due to electrocution. These incidents occurred in Haridebpur, Entally, and Rajabazar areas.