KMC to start work for Hrishikesh Park drainage pumping station

Kolkata: In a bid to solve the waterlogging issue in the Central Kolkata Zone, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will construct a drainage pumping station at Hrishikesh Park while also improving the sewerage network.



According to the civic body, the proposed project area, Central Kolkata Zone, has been susceptible to waterlogging due to its location and topography. This area has many important establishments such as Calcutta Medical College, Presidency University, City College, Vidyasagar College etc. Also, it is the main corridor for approaching Howrah and Sealdah railway stations. Hence, stagnation of water for a long duration in the area affects the normal activities of the citizens.

Further, KMC officials are of the opinion that stagnation for long duration is a common problem after moderate rainfall in Raja Rammohan Sarani (Amherst Street), Bidhan Sarani (College Street), Thanthania Kali Temple, Muktarambabu Street, CR Avenue, Keshab Sen Street and nearby areas. These areas are located in ward 37 (part), 38, 39 (part), 40 (part), 25 (part) and 27 of the KMC in Borough IV and V.

It was learnt that the existing drainage system is mainly dependent on Palmer Bridge pumping station through two small units of pumping station constructed earlier which cannot fulfill the requirement. Due to a huge catchment area of Palmer Bridge pumping station and the proposed area being in the tail end, stagnation of long duration is a regular problem.

KMC’s sewerage and drainage department has been asked to prepare a scheme for construction of a drainage pumping station at Hrishikesh Park to solve the problem. It was learnt that for the project, the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department will disburse the funds estimated around Rs 50, 79,53,117 approximately.

In its 2023-24 Budget, the civic body had first announced its plan to set up a drainage pumping station at Hrishikesh Park which will ensure the people in these water pockets in North Kolkata do not have to wade through knee-deep water anymore.

It is expected that in the next two to three years this will be completed. Sources said that once the station is set up, it will have several heavy-duty pumps and will be operating through an advanced technology that will help flush out stormwater in no time using a bigger pipeline network and will discharge it into the Beliaghata outfall canal, it is learnt.