KMC to start ‘Nagar Bandhu’ scheme to help senior citizens

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is gearing up to introduce the ‘Nagar Bandhu’ scheme from January 1, 2024 which will help senior citizens and handicapped persons to fill out forms and complete procedures required to avail various services of the civic body from home with assistance from officials.



Mayor Firhad Hakim announced on Friday that with the help of the municipal commissioner Binod Kumar, KMC has designed a “Nagar Bandhu” scheme. Explaining it, Hakim said there are many who are not fluent with technology and neither can they physically come to the civic body offices to complete procedures to avail certain services. “People in this category are mainly senior citizens and ‘physically disabled persons’. It is difficult for them to step outside and queue up to fill up forms. They also find it difficult to use computers or mobile phones. This scheme will help them get services at their homes,” he said.

Commenting on how it would work, Hakim said that the KMC WhatsApp chatbot number (8335999111) can be used to register their request. “Once we get it, our officials will visit their homes with laptops and required items. They will then help them fill up or submit forms, or complete other procedures required to avail a particular municipal service.”

Asked if there would be any fee for this, Hakim said: “Initially we won’t charge anything. We are introducing it from January 1. Later, we will be introducing a nominal

fee for the same.”

KMC had earlier announced that this chatbot number will also allow seeking appointments with officials at civic body headquarters.

Hakim had said: “The date and time for the meeting will be provided along with the KMC gate pass. This will prevent situations where citizens after waiting for hours return without being able to meet the official due to sudden non-availability for various reasons”