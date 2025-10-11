KMC to start clearing immersion sites, boroughs to identify ponds

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to begin clearing ponds where Durga idols were immersed, directing all borough offices to immediately identify and report such water bodies.

The move comes after several ponds in areas like Kasba, Naktala, Garia, Vidyasagar, and Golf Gardens were reportedly found littered with idol frames and bamboo structures days after the Puja ended.

While the immersion process in the Hooghly River and designated city ponds went off smoothly, the aftermath in several neighbourhood ponds has drawn concern. In the Ganga, the idol structures were removed soon after immersion, and similar efforts were seen at some authorised sites. But beyond these zones, many ponds remain clogged with debris and idol remnants scattered along their banks.

According to KMC sources, several boroughs have been slow to respond to the clean-up directive. The civic headquarters at SN Banerjee Road has pressed for immediate action but has not yet received clear updates from the boroughs.

Civic officials pointed out that during the process of obtaining permission for community pujas, organisers had been clearly informed about the designated ghats and waterbodies for idol immersion. Despite that, several committees chose to immerse idols elsewhere. KMC officials have now proposed issuing warnings to those who violated the rules.

Under civic regulations, immersion activities in all 16 boroughs are supervised by the respective borough offices. The parks and environment departments under each borough are responsible for removing idol frames, while the headquarters oversees immersion at Hooghly ghats.

Mayor-in-Council (Environment) Swapan Samaddar said, “We cannot allow the pond water to remain polluted for days. The clean-up will be done soon.” Mayor-in-Council (Parks) Debasish Kumar added, “Once borough offices inform us, we will ensure that the structures are cleared from all identified ponds and ghats.”