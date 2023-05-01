KMC to start ‘Citizens Feedback Mechanism’

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is introducing rating provisions from citizens for different works executed by the civic body.



The rating for work can be given through WhatsApp chatbot number 8355999111. The maximum rating that can be given will be 5 and if it is found that the rating is 2 or below, it will imply that the concerned work has not been properly executed and hence team will be again sent for proper execution of work.

Complaints or grievances related to civic issues like water supply, garbage disposal, rejuvenation of ponds, cleaning of clogged drains, illegal construction, cutting down trees etcetera come directly to the Mayor through phone calls at the Talk to Mayor programme held every Friday and also through WhatsApp chatbot as part of Show to Your Mayor and accordingly, the Mayor sends teams from KMC for necessary action.

In such cases, if a citizen is dissatisfied with the work he/ she can provide a rating through the chatbot.

Mayor Firhad Hakim said that the KMC is rejuvenating its chatbot services to enable the citizens to know about their pending taxes, license fees for shops, parking issues, water supply, the status of registration of flats etcetera through WhatsApp service.

“The strengthening of online services will relieve the citizens of the hassles to come physically to the KMC for the rendering of services,” he added.Sandipan Saha, who is in charge of the IT department of KMC said that this new service will be christened as Citizens Feedback Mechanism. Even appointments of officials of KMC can be sought through this chatbot service.

“There have been instances when a person coming for meeting any official has to return due to his non-availability. This can be avoided as a scheduled appointment time will be provided to the person,” a senior KMC official said.

The KMC is also introducing a biometric attendance system for its employees at all four entry gates.