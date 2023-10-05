KMC to soon take up 3rd phase dredging work of Tolly Nullah

Kolkata: To revive the flow of the Adi Ganga channel, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is planning to begin the third phase of dredging of Tolly Nullah soon while executing lining work as a bank protection measure from Chetla Bridge to Dhanadhanya Bridge.



Following an order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), KMC decided to take up the dredging of the Tolly Nullah in three phases. In Phase I the civic body dredged the stretch between Doi Ghat to Chetla while the work under Phase II is afoot. This phase includes dredging between Chetla Bridge to Kudghat metro station including under five metro stations.

In Phase III, it was learnt that work will be taken up between Kudghat Metro Station to Sahid Khudiram Metro Station to revive the flow of Adi Ganga.

Before execution of the work, the Tolly Nullah department of KMC is learnt to have inspected the site and prepared a total plan. The cost is estimated to be around Rs 6,77,88,407.

A detailed project report has been submitted to the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department.

The project will include cleaning wastes and bushes on both banks of Tolly’s Nullah from the Kudghat Metro Station to the Sahid Khudiram Metro Station, except under five metro stations, under the third phase. Soon, an e-tender will be invited for the work.

As a result of this project, KMC believes that the entire stretch of Tolly’s Nullah and adjacent locality will benefit while the ecological flow of Adi Ganga will be revived with this scheme.

Meanwhile, the civic body will also be taking up work for the protection of the banks of Adi Ganga from erosion between Chetla Bridge and Dhanadhanya Bridge.

It was learnt that during the visit of the affected portion of the bank by Mayor Firhad Hakim, he ordered necessary action for restoration/renovation for the worn-out portion of the banks in a bid to protect the abutting houses and prevent economic and environmental losses.

The project cost has been estimated at around Rs 8,97,07,553. For strengthening the banks, precast cement concrete block lining with reinforced cement concrete tie beam, bullah piling and polypropylene woven geotextile will be used for combating erosion issues and enhancing toughness, durability and hydraulic efficiency.

KMC is soon to call for an e-tender for the work.