KMC to soon set up food streets in city

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has planned to set up food streets in three stretches in the city where dishes of various cuisines will be set up.



For setting these food streets, KMC has selected the area in front of New Market, in front of

Millennium Park and at the south gate of Victoria Memorial Hall, it is learnt.

The concept has been borrowed from Bangkok street hubs. The KMC will also lay stress on maintaining hygiene at the place where the food will be cooked. The food streets will offer a variety of food for breakfast and lunch.

For the project, KMC has asked for funds from the Centre while the civic body has appointed a consultant for drawing up the plan for the food hubs.

The civic body will provide other infrastructures such as lighting, water supply and waste management.

To ensure a quality grade of food, the civic body is likely to rope in the All India Institute of Hygiene and Public Health (AIIH&P) who will determine the food value of the street food to be cooked. The food streets may also help the street food vendors to have better infrastructure and cook dishes in a hygienic environment. The KMC will also train these food hawkers for the purpose. An official said that Kolkata was always known for street foods and this project will further help in showcasing our

various dishes.