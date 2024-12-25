KMC to soon repair Motilal Gupta Road, to cost about Rs 8 crore

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has approved the proposal to carry out development work of Motilal Gupta Road that suffered damages due to KEIIP underground pipeline work.

According to KMC, the fund will be allotted by KEIIP for the work. An inspection of the Motilal Gupta Road that links Diamond Harbour Road to Mahatma Gandhi Road (Tollygunge) was carried out.

It was learnt that certain stretches of the road is in a deplorable condition with potholes.

Residents of the area have frequently raised complaints and demanded restoration of the road but allegedly the KMC has not carried out any roadwork there for a long

period of time. It was learnt that about Rs 8 crore will be spent to mend the road and the fund will be allotted by KEIIP.

Mayor Firhad Hakim had this month set a December deadline for completing the Tranche II KEIIP projects.

He had assured once the work ends the civic body will execute road repair work instead of waiting for KEIIP to do the same. He said the decision was taken to ensure citizens are not further inconvenienced.

KMC’s director general of the civil works department was appointed to liaise between KMC and KEIIP. He was given the responsibility of seeking information from engineers as to which road or drainage requires repair works.

The DGs of other departments too shall coordinate.