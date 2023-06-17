KMC to shift water pipelines to facilitate Joka-BBD Bag Metro work

KOLKATA: In a bid to facilitate the construction of Joka-BBD Bag Metro Rail corridor, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will be shifting several of its age-old underground water supply pipelines, starting from Mominpore to Kidderpore at Diamond Harbour (DH) Road, a project that is costing a whopping Rs 41 crore approximately.The cost is being borne by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) which is also providing land for the same.



It is learnt that the construction of the Metro corridor will be done by RVNL from Mominpore to Kidderpore along DH Road. The agency will use “viaduct methodology” (bridge) from Mominpore to National Library (NL) Avenue, while from NL Avenue to Kidderpore they will be using the underground metro tunnel.

For the construction of the underground tunnel, RVNL will go for “open cut excavation” after erection of diaphragm wall on Eastern and Western flank of DH Road. For such construction of metro corridor and metro station, RVNL has requested KMC for shifting of water supply pipelines along these stretches.

KMC sources said there are several higher diameter water supply pipelines in this zone, mainly of two types: filter water pipeline and unfiltered water pipeline. Although most of the pipelines are known to the water supply department, there could be some which are unknown to them. The shifting of the pipelines need to be done in such a way so that water supply is not hampered since the area includes several slums.

During inspection by RVNL and KMC water supply department, it was observed that for construction of the Metro corridor, including diversion of different utility services of various agencies, and to provide the carriage way of DH Road, it becomes essential for RVNL to acquire land. KMC sources said RVNL has started acquisition of land on the Eastern flank of DH Road where some of the pipelines will be shifted. The agency will also need to provide space to KMC on the Western flank of DH Road for shifting of other pipelines.

An official said since there are several KMC wards with vast population on the Western flank (Mominpore to Kidderpore area), it was decided that for the underground portion of the metro tunnel RVNL will ensure that the depth of the top diaphragm wall is not less than 1.5m from road level. Both the construction of the metro work and shifting of pipelines will be done simultaneously in phases. It has also been clarified that no metro construction will be done over the existing water supply pipelines.

KMC drew up an estimate for carrying out a total of 33 works and had sent it to RVNL. The total estimated amount is Rs 41,77,67,403. It is learnt that RVNL has already deposited the demand amount with KMC.