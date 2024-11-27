KMC to shift 240 slum dwellers to ‘Banglar Bari’ in phases in Baghbazar

Kolkata: Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim said that the civic body would soon shift about 240 more slum dwellers in Bagbazar to houses being built under the ‘Banglar Bari’ scheme of the state government.

The Mayor recently visited Mayer Bari of Ramakrishna Math. During his visit, he also inspected the construction works of the Banglar Bari which is being developed in the vicinity.

Hakim told the press that among 300 slum dwellers near Mayer Bari, 80 have already been shifted. We have found another space where 100 more will be shifted to another Banglar barrio which is being constructed. It will be completed by Puja next year, he said.

Further, the rest 140 will be accommodated in a place where they are presently located. This place will be developed further to pave the way for proper accommodation, he confirmed.

The Mayor also added that the road which was availed by Ma Sarada for reaching the ghat beside the Hooghly River will be taken up for beautification work. “The work has been going on and will hopefully end by next year,” he said.

Sources said the apartments that have been constructed and will come up in the second phase will be 230sq feet with a bathroom, kitchen, balcony, dining space and one bedroom. During the first phase of work, flats were provided to 80 families in four blocks. However, the COVID-19 pandemic acted as a deterrent to the progress of the project. The total project will consist of 15 blocks that will house 300 families.