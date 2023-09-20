KMC to set up NUHM building and medical unit

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has cleared a proposal to set up a National Urban Health Mission (NUHM) building and a medical unit on a portion of its land allegedly occupied by the Boys’ Training Association (BTA) but without evicting the latter.



According to KMC, the civic body had allotted about 2.75 cottah to the BTA

in 1963.

An agreement was struck according to which the organisation would pay rent of Rs 25/ per 1000 sq ft per annum from August 06, 1955.

The agreement was on a monthly tenancy basis and in case of default of payment for more than a year, the lease was liable to be determined and cancelled.

However, KMC on inspection observed that BTA is occupying 4.6 cottah, more or less, which is more than what was allotted to it (2.75 cottah). Also, the BTA could not provide any document regarding payment of rent.

In such a circumstance, an agreement was struck between KMC and BTA that the due payment of rent for the 4.6 cottah will be collected by the civic body after charging 18 per cent interest which comes to around Rs 40,548.

The BTA appeared before KMC requesting renewal of allotment.

The civic body is learnt to have renewed the lease for 30 years for 2.75 cottah.

At the same time, the councillor of Ward 84 has proposed a construction of NUHM building and medical unit on the land that is under occupation of BTA.

It was proposed that the project be executed in a manner that BTA too can be accommodated. Hence, after joint inspection, it was found that a vacant part of land on the southern side of BTA could be partially used for the project. KMC has cleared the proposal to execute

the project.