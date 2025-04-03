KMC to set up booster pumping station at Rifle Range Road

Kolkata: In a bid to solve the drinking water crisis, as well as replace ground water with treated surface water, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to construct a semi-underground reservoir cum booster pumping station in ward 65 at Rifle Range Road.

According to KMC, ground water served through a big diameter tubewell is required to be substituted by means of treated surface water. There are some pockets in different wards where the area is being served through ground water with the help of power-driven tube wells.

Also, there are some crisis pockets which are required to be augmented providing treated surface water at these areas. Water Supply department officials said that about ten wards have been identified; such substitution is to be implemented and water pressure profile is to be improved.

These wards are 13, 97, 110, 67, 100, 103, 89, 65, 99 and 130. Surveys were conducted and spaces have been earmarked for construction of the booster pumping stations and semi underground reservoirs.

As per information made available, KMC has already taken up construction of one additional 20 MGD capacity water treatment plant inside the Jai Hind WTP campus. Also, another new treatment plant of 10 MGD capacity will be constructed at the available land near Dhalai Bridge at the junction of Garia Station Road and EM Bypass. This project is sanctioned under AMRUT scheme. Additionally, KMC has already increased the capacity of Indira Gandhi WTP by constructing one 20 MGD capacity WTP. This additionally generated water can be supplied to the crisis pockets including substitution of tubewell water at various locations through Tallah Pumping Station.

Further, the capacity of Garden Reach Water Works was increased by the newly-constructed 25 MGD WTP along with a reservoir and pumping station. This too helped in substitution of ground water with treated surface water and improved supply in crisis pockets.