KMC to set up 3 smart food zones in Russel Street, Patuli & Tala

Kolkata: Street food in Kolkata will now be served in a smart and hygienic manner with Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) developing food streets in three places in the city. The shabby food stalls on the footpaths will be replaced by smart food zones at Russel Street, Patuli and Tala in North Kolkata.

“We have already constructed 68 food stalls at these three places with the highest number 32 at Russel Street. 16 stalls have been built at Patuli and 20 at Tala Jheel Park. The Health Department of KMC will guide the stall owners about maintaining hygiene while the Market department will manage the functioning of the stalls,” said Swapan Samaddar, Member-Mayor-in-Council (slum development), KMC.

In Russel Street, the food stalls will mainly cater to the demands of various office goers. The existing food hawkers will be shifted to the stalls. The newly constructed food hub at Patuli will add to the attraction of the place. Spacious and specially designed benches have been readied and Raj-era lighting has been installed. At Tala Jheel Park, the major attraction of the food hub will be ‘telebhaja’ among others.

“The people of Kolkata are known for being foodies and street food is part and parcel of the city’s lifestyle. Hygienic food will be made available at a pocket-friendly cost,” said Mayor Firhad Hakim. A senior official of KMC said that a standard operating procedure (SOP) that includes the period of the lease and the method of functioning is being formulated for the smooth running of the stalls. The food hub at Patuli is likely to be the first that will be made operational from next month while the other two are expected to start functioning before the Durga Puja. The KMC has plans to set up more such street food hubs depending on the availability of space.