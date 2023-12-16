KMC to set up 29 premises with over 400 dwelling units

Kolkata: In a bid to improve the living standard of slum dwellers in the city, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to construct about 29 Banglar Bari premises in the city with more than 400 dwelling units in wards 32 and 57 of the civic body.



It was learnt that at the Basanti Colony slum area at Ultadanga Main Road in ward 32, KMC has decided to construct 13 four storied Banglar Bari premises with 208 dwelling units. The project has been approved by the State Urban Development Agency (SUDA). The e-tender for the work has been floated. It was learnt that the project will be executed at a cost of Rs 12,64,57,981.

Further, the civic body has also decided to construct 16 Banglar Bari having 256 flats at Canal South Road in ward 57. A second e-tender for the project was floated and it is learnt that it will be executed at a cost of Rs. 18, 97,74,101. According to KMC, about 256 slum families of the adjoining area will be benefited through improvement of their living standard.

The criterions for selecting beneficiaries under the Banglar Bari scheme include that they must belong to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category.

The beneficiaries cannot own a ‘pucca’ house anywhere in the country and that they must have ownership of the land where the construction is proposed.

The Banglar Bari mission is being implemented through four verticals giving options to beneficiaries. These are: In-situ Slum rehabilitation of Slum Dwellers with participation of private developers using land as a resource (ISSR), promotion of Affordable Housing for weaker section through credit linked subsidy (CLSS), Affordable Housing in Partnership with Public & Private sectors (AHP) and subsidy for beneficiary-led individual house construction (BLC).

The above-mentioned projects in the city will be executed with AHP fund or any other suitable government grant, it was learnt.