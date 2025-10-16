KMC to seek police, govt help to enforce plastic ban

Kolkata: Amid growing concerns over plastics choking the city’s drainage network, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim on Wednesday said he would write to the state Environment Department and Kolkata Police, seeking strict enforcement of the ban on plastics below 120 microns.

The issue came up during the monthly meeting of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), when a councillor pointed out that plastic waste — particularly in markets — was a major cause of drains and gully pits getting clogged, leading to frequent waterlogging. The councillor urged the civic body to take up the matter with the state government and ensure that the ban is implemented effectively.

Acknowledging the concern, Hakim said that despite repeated cleaning of drains, the problem persists because of rampant dumping of plastic waste, especially in market areas. “No matter how many times the drainage systems are cleaned, the repeated dumping of plastics causes waterlogging after every heavy spell of rain,” he said.

The Mayor, however, clarified that the KMC lacks adequate manpower to carry out enforcement drives on its own. He said the civic body would need assistance from the West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) and the police. Hakim added that he would request the police to conduct enforcement drives in markets to ensure that thin plastics are not used, and would also seek cooperation from the Environment Department for coordinated action.

The issue assumes urgency as the city witnessed unprecedented waterlogging on September 23, which Hakim had compared to the 1978 Calcutta floods. At least 12 people died that day, mostly due to electrocution while wading through waist-deep water.