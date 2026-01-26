KMC to roll out digital car parking module

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is set to introduce a digital module under the eKMC 2.0 platform to streamline car parking operations and improve administrative efficiency.

A circular to this effect was issued by the municipal commissioner. Officials said the initiative aims to automate the functioning of the municipal parking system, including maintenance of records of parking areas and locations, allocation of agencies for managing parking sites, and handling of permissions and payments through a single digital platform.

A KMC official said the module will cover routine operational requirements of the car parking department, including agency allocation and generation of parking-related demands. “The idea is to bring parking-related data and transactions onto one system and reduce manual processes,” the official said.

KMC sources said agencies managing parking locations will be able to make payments online as well as at counters, while unpaid demands will be carried forward to the next month with a predefined late fine.

The digital system will also cover exclusive parking, night parking and Park-O-Mat facilities. Officials said citizens will be able to apply online for such permissions, with parking charges calculated in real time and payments made through online gateways.

According to officials, departmental approval workflows have been built into the system for handling exclusive parking and Park-O-Mat requests, with demands generated only after approvals are granted. Citizens will also be able to track applications, view pending demands and make online payments for approved requests.

KMC sources said the module will generate management information system (MIS) reports to help officials monitor parking operations and take administrative decisions.

The parking module will be rolled out under the eKMC 2.0 production environment, with collections routed through the common municipal collection system.

Officials said the initiative has received the necessary approvals within the municipal framework.