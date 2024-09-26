KMC to review reconstruction plans for homes affected by Metro tunnel work

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is set to make a decision regarding the approval of building plans submitted by Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (KMRCL) for the reconstruction of 23 houses impacted during the tunnel boring operations for the East West Metro project in 2019.



On Wednesday, Biswaroop Dey, a councillor from the Bowbazar area, where several houses got affected and even collapsed during the tunnel boring work for Metro, questioned if KMC can be a bit more proactive in approving the building sanction plans for houses which require reconstruction.

He asked if KMC can also issue fitness certificates for houses that were repaired and whether KMC can direct KMRCL to bear the responsibility for carrying out maintenance of the houses in the affected area.

Mayor Firhad Hakim shared that about 23 building sanction plans have been submitted by KMRCL. “We are currently reviewing these plans, which consist of 23 submissions, including document verifications. These will be presented at the MIC (mayor-in-council) meeting for approval on September 27,” he stated.

Regarding whether the KMC can issue a fitness certificate, the mayor stated that the civic body cannot do so; only KMC’s empaneled structural engineer is authorised to issue such certificates. Hakim also clarified that no Act grants KMC the authority to compel KMRCL, a central government agency, to assume responsibility for maintenance.

The mayor also confirmed that the report of the study carried out by Jadavpur University has also been submitted to the building

department of KMC.

Several houses had developed cracks and some even collapsed during the tunnel boring work. Hundreds of people were forced to evacuate their residences and shops.