KMC to resume underground cable shifting work this winter

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will soon resume its project to shift overhead cables underground along several major city thoroughfares.

Addressing a Press conference on Friday, Mayor Firhad Hakim said the work had been temporarily halted during the festive season but would restart this winter. He clarified that it would not be possible for the civic body to carry out such work across the entire city due to limited resources and manpower.

“Many times, cable operators have assured us that they would shift the cables underground themselves, but they failed to do so despite repeated requests. For now, KMC is focusing on the main roads, channelling the cables through underground ducts,” the Mayor said. KMC had initially planned to take up the project on 15 major roads, including those in Burrabazar and Kidderpore. In the first phase, five roads—Belvedere Road, Alipore Road, Judges Court Road and Baker Road—were selected for implementation. On the issue of removal of hoardings and banners displayed following the Puja season, Hakim said that from next year, banners must clearly display the Puja club’s logo and name for identification.

“This will prevent advertising agencies from misusing the space by putting up their own banners and passing them off as those of Puja clubs,” he said.

Asked about the recent death of a minor girl from dengue in the Burtolla area, the mayor declined to comment, saying the matter was under investigation by the Health Department.