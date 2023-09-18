KMC to rename two parks after a Bengali author & a spiritual reformer

kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has cleared a proposal to rename two places in the city after a Bengali author and an ISKCON leader, respectively.



KMC is planning to rename Ladies Park after the distinguished Bengali author, Shailajananda Mukhopadhyay. It is learnt that the 125th death centenary of the author is to be observed soon. The author is renowned for his innumerable short stories. He also wrote more than 125 novels and is mainly associated with children’s literature. He was posthumously awarded the Sarat Prize for ‘Kailakuthi’ which is not just a short story but also the first Bengali regional literature in 1992.

The author also directed the film ‘Desher Mati’ which is said to have been screened at the Venice International Film Festival. It is learnt that on the request of joint secretary, Milan Mukhopadhyay, of Sailajananda Smriti Raksha Samity, the road renaming advisory committee of KMC decided to rename Ladies Park after the author.

Also, the KMC has decided to rename Victoria Square at Uttam Kumar Sarani as Bhaktivedanta Swami Sarovar or Udyan or Square. It is to be named after the person A C Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada who, according to information shared by KMC, was one of the greatest reformers of the 20th century and a freedom fighter. He is learnt to have refused to collect his degree from Scottish Church College as a protest against British rule.

Prabhupada was also the brain behind the ISKCON Food for Life programme which feeds millions of people. It is learnt that the Indian government had even issued a five rupee postal stamp in his honour. He is also credited with building an international community in Mayapur and has developed spiritual tourism which attracts millions of people from across the world to Bengal.

KMC officials said that ISKCON is also interested in maintaining Victoria Square in association with KMC and is ready to pay for the maintenance and security of the park. They are also ready to finance the installation of a musical fountain, lights, and benches and plant new varieties of trees. ISKCON has also proposed to start a paddle boating facility here for visitors if the civic body gives permission.