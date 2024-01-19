KMC to rename streets after Krishna Bose and St. Francis Xavier

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to rename Rowland Road and Short Street in the city after two renowned persons for their contributions to the society.



It was learnt that based on the request from Professor Sugata Bose and Professor Sumantra Bose, both grandnephews of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, had approached the KMC for renaming Rowland Row after their mother Krishna Bose who was a renowned parliamentarian, author and a professor.

According to information shared by KMC, Krishna Bose was a Lok Sabha MP in the 11th, 12th and 13th Lok Sabha. She is credited with unmatched contributions to education, especially women’s education in Bengal. She is said to have supported her husband Sisir Kumar Bose in building the Netaji Research Bureau and served as its chairperson from 2000 to 2020. The KMC advisory committee for renaming a street in Kolkata is learnt to have approved in its recent meeting that Rowland Row be renamed as Krishna Bose Sarani. The proposal is pending approval by the civic body.

In the second instance, KMC has decided to rename Short Street after St. Francis Xavier. According to KMC, educational institutions named after St. Francis Xavier are present all over the globe, notably the St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata. Besides setting up educational institutions, Francis Xavier is credited with living with the poorest of the poor, sharing their food and accommodation, and spending countless hours ministering to the sick and the poor, particularly to lepers. As requested by Dominic Savio. Sj, principal, St Xavier’s College, Kolkata advisory committee for renaming a street. The advisory committee has decided to rename Short Street as St. Francis Xavier Sarani. The proposal is pending approval of KMC.