KMC to rename Muktaram Babu Street after author Shibram

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to name Muktaram Babu Street in North Kolkata after the noted Bengali author and humorist Shibram Chakraborty.



It was learnt that the civic body decided to rename the street after the author following appeals from citizens. KMC’s road naming committee took the decision on the author’s 121st birth anniversary.

Even as the author is said to have spent his childhood at Nayan Chand Dutta Street, Darjipara, a large part of his later life was spent at Muktaram Babu Ram Lane in North Kolkata. He was known for his use of humour in literature and was famous for the creation of the fictional characters Harshavardhana and Govardhana.

He is said to have played an active role in the Swadeshi movement and through his literary career has contributed to noted Bengali magazines such as Basumati and Desh.

It was learnt that the KMC will also request the state government to name the Shishu Kishore Akademi after the Bengali author.