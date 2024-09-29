KMC to relax building plan sanction rules

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will allow relaxations in its present building plan sanction rules for the reconstruction of 23 buildings that had collapsed, due to the 2019 Bowbazar Metro cave-in incident. “Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation Ltd (KMRCL) which has been executing the project has prepared the building plans for reconstruction of these in similarity to what had existed before caving in. These buildings were very old and the gap between two buildings was less. So, our MMiC (Member Mayor in Council) have treated this as a special case deviating from our present rules where there needs to be a fixed gap between two buildings and has given the nod to the plan submitted by the KMRCL,” Hakim stated. “We want them to take measures for reconstruction soon so that the residents who have been compelled to leave elsewhere for so long can return quickly,” said Mayor Firhad Hakim.

An official in the Building department said that unless relaxation is allowed 23 buildings cannot come up in that space and all residents cannot be accommodated. In August 2019, a tunnel boring machine hit an aquifer while digging an East-West Metro tunnel that led to the collapse of 23 houses. Two more cave-in incidents took place in 2022. Biswarup Dey, the councillor of Bowbazar area where these buildings were located had raised the issue at the monthly meeting of the KMC on Wednesday. The Mayor had assured him of doing the needful in this regard in the MMiC meeting to facilitate the return of the residents who have been presently lodged in different hotels with KMRCL bearing the expenditure for rent. There are some buildings which have been repaired after suffering damage due to metro work. “Applications have been made for assessment of structural stability of these buildings. Our engineers will soon examine these buildings and accordingly provide fit certificates,” added Hakim.