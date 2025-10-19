KMC to redevelop Uttam Mancha into state-of-art cultural hub

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has approved a proposal for the comprehensive redevelopment and upgradation of the iconic Mahanayak Uttam Mancha at Manohar Pukur Road.

The plan aims to transform the iconic auditorium into a modern, state-of-the-art cultural hub equipped with advanced facilities to serve art lovers and theatre enthusiasts across Bengal and beyond.

Named after the legendary Bengali actor Uttam Kumar, Mahanayak Uttam Mancha has long served as one of the city’s prominent venues for cultural and artistic events, including theatrical performances, concerts, seminars and corporate programmes. According to officials, the auditorium, which was renovated about a decade ago, has shown signs of deterioration due to age, structural fatigue, weathering and environmental exposure, wear and tear, pests and biological growth, and damages caused by recently installed firefighting activities. To restore the facility and meet present-day requirements, the civic body will undertake a major renovation and modernisation drive.

The project includes installation of new sound and related technology, air-conditioning, improved acoustics, upgraded seating and other ancillary works to provide a comfortable and aesthetically enhanced experience for audiences while preserving the venue’s cultural legacy. The scheme has received approvals from the Municipal Commissioner, Debashish Kumar, Mayor-in-Council (Parks & Gardens, Sports, Advertisement, Parking and Hawker’s Rehabilitation Schemes) and the Mayor Firhad Hakim. The detailed project report has been placed before the Urban Development & Municipal Affairs department for funding assistance. An estimate of Rs 9.46 crore has been prepared for the redevelopment, which includes civil and electrical work. The expenditure will be debited under the UD & MA department’s provision.

Once completed, the upgraded Mahanayak Uttam Mancha is expected to offer an accessible, modern platform for performing arts and community engagement, strengthening Kolkata’s role as a key centre for theatre and cultural pursuits for generations to come. Officials said the work will follow standard tendering procedures and institutional safeguards, with timelines and contingencies to be finalized after completion of formal approvals.