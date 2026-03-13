KMC to reconstitute fast-track committee for property tax disputes

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has moved to reconstitute its Fast Track Settlement Committee (FTSC), a body empowered to examine disputes related to property valuation and taxation, after the tenure of the previous committee expired last year.



The proposal was cleared before the civic body at the corporation’s monthly meeting following a recommendation by the Mayor-in-Council. The civic administration has decided to forward the proposal to the state government for issuance of the necessary government order for reconstitution of the committee with retrospective effect from February 25, 2025.

According to KMC records, the last FTSC was constituted by the state government through a notification dated February 25, 2022. Its tenure expired on February 24, 2025, making it necessary for the civic body to initiate the process for forming a new committee.

The proposed committee will be chaired by Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh, while Member, Mayor-in-Council (Solid Waste Management) Debabrata Majumder will serve as co-chairman. Other proposed members include the Special Municipal Commissioner (Revenue), Controller of Municipal Finance and Accounts, Chief Municipal Auditor and Chief Municipal Law Officer of the KMC. Senior officials from the revenue department — including the Chief Managers of Revenue (South), Revenue (North), Revenue (Added Areas), Revenue (JU) and Revenue (TTD) — will also be part of the committee. The Chief Manager (Revenue-South) will function as the convenor.

The Fast Track Settlement Committee functions under provisions of Sections 192(A) and 192(B) of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Act, 1980, which were inserted through an amendment in 2014 and came into effect in January 2015. The committee examines cases referred by the Municipal Commissioner, particularly those involving annual valuation of land or buildings where the amount under consideration exceeds Rs 1 lakh.

KMC has expanded its property tax base this financial year, bringing around 20,000 additional properties under the prescribed tax structure while maintaining steady growth in collections.

The number of assessed taxpayers has increased from 9,80,033 in the previous financial year to 9,99,631 in the current financial year, till December 31. The total property tax collection in the financial year 2024-25 stood at Rs 1,260 crore. As of December 31, 2025, KMC has already collected Rs 1,042 crore.