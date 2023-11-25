KMC to provide non-potable water

Kolkata: In a bid to stop wastage of filtered drinking water, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to set up filling stations at its sewage treatment plants (STP) so reused water can be used for purposes such as washing cars or watering trees.

With the Mayor often getting complaints from citizens that filtered drinking water is being used for washing cars, it was decided step needs to be taken to stop this menace. On Saturday, Hakim said that the civic body will be setting up filling stations at its STPs where reused water will be stored for such purposes.

Hakim informed that as a pilot project, two such stations have been set up at EM Bypass and at Southern Avenue. “If this works out well then more of such stations will be set up,” he remarked.

Asked how the plan is feasible since STPs are not located all over the city but at specific locations, hakim said that areas located near such STPs will access the filling stations for using reused water for such non-drinking purposes.

“Later, we will try and set up such stations all over the city gradually. One must realise that crores of rupees are being spent to produce drinking water. This cannot be used for car washing,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, a non-profit organization United Way Mumbai, on Saturday, gifted KMC about 500 jackets for its workers

made out of fibre from PET bottle waste.

The organisation also gifted 10 garden benches to KMC made out of 50 kg solid waste.