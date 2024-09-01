KMC to levy development fees for roads, drainage systems

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to impose fees and charges when sanctioning building plans for developing abutting roads and drainage systems which are not in the records of its



Survey department.

The civic body has cleared a proposal to impose such development fees when sanctioning building plans in all the 144 wards under its jurisdiction.

The decision comes in the wake of Kolkata Municipal Corporation realising that several underdeveloped roads/common passages are not in the record of its survey department. Since the approval of the Engineering department is required for approval of sanction plans, the department proposed that fees be imposed for developing these common passages and drainage systems.

KMC has laid down a procedure for imposing such fees. Firstly, when plotting different plots sub-dividing a large number of plots, the owner has to apply for permission from the chief valuer and Surveyor department and

Assessment department.

The Survey department will impose the development fees and charges for the newly-created roads/passages. Subsequently, after subdividing the large plots, the width of the roads will be determined by the Survey department and the Assessment department will assess the subdivided plots as per norms of the latter.

Finally, where roads/passages are already existing and plots are abutting them, the owner of the vacant plots/existing buildings shall apply for sanctioning of building plan, KMC may impose the fees and charges. Up to one cottah plot, it will be Rs 5/sqft for total

floor area.

For plot area upto 3 cottah, it is Rs 8/sqft for total proposed floor area. For plots more than 3 cottah and above, it is Rs 10/sqft for total proposed floor area. After taking the fees and charges, these roads/passages will be developed and recorded by the Surveyor department.