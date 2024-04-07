KMC to kick off its drive against ‘dangerous buildings’

Kolkata: Amid predictions of Nor’westers and the recent collapse of a ‘dangerous building’ in Pathuriaghata, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to take precautionary measures concerning many such dilapidated properties in the city.



Apart from Pathuriaghata, a considerable portion of a house had collapsed in Bowbazar allegedly due to vibrations from demolition work in the adjacent property. Mayor Firhad Hakim is learnt to have instructed the councillors to speak to the owners of the dilapidated buildings in their wards.

KMC sources said that despite issuing warnings to owners of dilapidated properties, most of them, especially in the northern part of the city, cite financial incapability to carry out repairs. On the other hand, even if the owners agree to KMC’s proposal to demolish it and reconstruct the property, the tenants refuse to vacate their apartments fearing they might not be allowed by the owner to shift in once the new building comes up.

The civic body in recent years have also been issuing a certificate of occupancy to assure tenants of their ownership rights but, according to an official, it has barely been able to convince the majority of them who eventually become victims when the dilapidated building collapses.

While addressing a press conference recently, Dipankar Sinha, a council member of Institute of Town Planners, India (ITPI’s) state chapter and a former director general (Town Planning) of KMC told the media that proposals for preparing a report by them on the impact of the laws concerning the 3,500 dangerous buildings in the city and its residents were ignored by the KMC.

A KMC official said that a survey will be done to identify buildings which pose a risk of immediate collapse. “We will demolish the vulnerable portions. Portions facing the road will be on the top of our agenda since any collapse may lead to major accidents, injuring pedestrians and damaging cars. We hope to take these measures before the monsoon sets in” the official said. However, it was pointed out that during elections KMC won’t be able to take any action which may leave any of the voters homeless.

Meanwhile, in its drive against illegal constructions KMC is planning to upload in its website the list of unauthorised constructions, identified by its engineers ward-wise, so people can access it.