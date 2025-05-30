KMC to initiate special registration drive for thika land holders starting June 2

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will initiate a special registration drive for thika land holders starting June 2, 2025.

Mayor Firhad Hakim announced that special forms will be issued from all borough offices to facilitate the registration process. This move aims to resolve longstanding issues faced by thika tenants in securing legal recognition of their land occupancy.

The registration forms will be available between 11 am and 3 pm at borough offices, where applicants must be present in person to fill out and submit the forms. No middlemen or brokers will be allowed, in an effort to prevent exploitation and ensure transparency. Token-based submissions will be used to maintain order and the drive will continue for six months.

Applicants must provide their Aadhaar card for identification. After submission, a verification process will be conducted, followed by an assessment and hearing before the final registration is completed. Mayor Hakim highlighted the importance of this initiative, noting that many tenants have been unable to register due to bureaucratic or legal obstacles.

Speaking at a seminar on thika land issues held at Town Hall on Friday, Hakim also noted a growing demand for the state’s affordable housing project Banglar Bari on thika lands, many of which are slum areas. He reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting slum dwellers from eviction and land-grabbing attempts by unscrupulous promoters.

Earlier in March, the KMC announced its plan to convert all slum premises into thika properties to legally empower residents and prevent forced displacement. The conversion and subsequent construction of Banglar Bari units aim to provide secure and dignified housing to the urban poor. This registration initiative marks a significant step toward legal recognition and protection for thousands of marginalised families residing on thika lands in Kolkata.