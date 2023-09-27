‘KMC to improve its primary schools’ infra, focus on teachers’ skill dev’

Kolkata: Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Firhad Hakim, on Tuesday said that the civic body is focusing on further improvement of the infrastructure of its primary schools while also emphasising the need for teachers to undergo skill upgradation.



Speaking at the “Teacher’s Meet’ event where teachers of all KMC primary schools took part, Hakim said that such schools are responsible for building the roots of several children who come from unprivileged backgrounds and cannot afford education in private schools.

He said that there is a need for KMC primary schools to undergo upgradation in terms of infrastructure. Hakim said that the civic body will be shortlisting some of the schools where such upgradation is required urgently.

Further, he said that teachers in such schools also play a vital role since the quality of education being offered depends on them.

The Mayor suggested that the teachers of such primary schools should also feel free to opt for the upgradation of skills.

He suggested that in case they face some difficulties or have some ideas to propose for the betterment of the primary schools they ought to convey the same to the Member-Mayor-in-Council (MMiC) of the education department, Sandipan Saha.

“We will introduce English as the first language in most of our primary schools” he remarked, adding that this is crucial since English will help the students sit for competitive exams later in life.

Hakim said. Presently, there are 70 English medium schools under the KMC out of the total 224 schools.