KMC to impose uniform license fee for its swimming pools

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will now charge a uniform license fee of Rs 1 lakh per year from the swimming clubs that use the civic body’s swimming polls for imparting training to budding swimmers.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation will also charge a fee of Rs 50,000 from the concerned persons who use its ponds across the city for similar purpose.

There were no uniform fees to be paid by the swimming clubs and parties using KMC’s waterbodies’ for swimming activities. Some of the concerned parties even did not pay anything taking advantage of no specific license fees.

According to sources, there are 9 swimming pools constructed by the KMC while the number of waterbodies under its aegis is around 1500.

“We have to carry out maintenance of the swimming pools and the ponds from time to time to ensure that they are fit for swimming. Steps for maintaining of the pools’ water quality, lighting arrangements in and around, cleaning of the premises in and around are part of such maintenance work. We will utilise the license fees for this purpose,” said Firhad Hakim, Mayor of Kolkata.

Hakim himself has taken a private swimming club in his own ward in Chetla for swimming activities for the people in his ward.

It is a Waqf property and the Mayor pays Rs 2 lakh for maintenance of that pool.