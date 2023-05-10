KMC to impart training to 150 health officers for diagnosis of blood disorders

In its effort to eradicate Thalassemia and Hemoglobinopathies from the city, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) in collaboration with ECHO India has launched a capacity-building programme where 150 medical officers from across all the boroughs of the civic body will be undergoing training aimed at improving their capacity in the screening, early diagnosis, treatment and overall management of blood disorders.

Under the programme, about 12 KMC medical officers who went to Noida for training in tackling Thalassemia, will now train about 150 medical officers in batches of 50 who will be taught 10 modules for one-and-a-half years.

The KMC’s Chief Health Medical Officer (CMHO) Dr Subrata Roychowdhury said KMC already has the required infrastructure and soon it will get augmented in days to come. He said this programme will help in the early diagnosis of these diseases and ensure that proper care is provided to patients.

Dr T K Mukherjee, Adviser KMC, (Health), said: “We aim to make this programme accessible to all healthcare professionals and community workers across the city. We are also thinking to conduct several training sessions, workshops, and webinars to create awareness among the public about the importance of early screening and diagnosis of these disorders.”

Dr Prantar Chakrabarti, consultant, Hematologist, said Thalassemia is a rare disorder which is not easily detected.

“Among 10 crore people in Bengal, at least 10 per cent are carriers of the disease but they themselves don’t suffer from it. Basic tests don’t reveal the presence of this disease. It is mainly a genetic disorder. Maximum people are unaware of the fact that they are carriers of it. About 25,000 to 30,000 children with Thalassemia are taking birth in Bengal each day.”

He highlighted that “unless we prevent this, in the near future about 40 to 50 per cent hospital beds will be occupied for treating this blood disorder.

“Preventive measures will help determine if a foetus is affected with Thalassemia which can help a couple to determine their future course of action.”

Dr Subrata Roy Chowdhury, CMHO, KMC said: “Today, hemoglobinopathies, mainly Sickle cell Disease and Thalassemia, are key challenges faced by the Indian healthcare system.

“This training of KMC medical officers and master trainers will allow them to effectively assess the situation of hemoglobinopathies in Kolkata and West Bengal.”