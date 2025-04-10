KMC to impart skill-based training under ‘Utkarsh Bangla’

Kolkata: At a time when more than 25,000 jobs have been invalidated in the SSC recruitment scam, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will be imparting skill-based training under state government’s Utkarsh Bangla scheme to help people earn livelihood.

The civic body has announced the rollout of the Utkarsh Bangla training programme in all its wards. This move aligns with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s vision to empower unemployed individuals through skill development and job placement.

Mitali Banerjee, MMIC, Social Welfare & Urban Poverty Alleviation department, told the media that a meeting was recently held where all 144 councillors were given a detailed presentation on how to implement the same. Councillors have been asked to allot 300m space where the training workshop will be held.

The training will be held for three months. She highlighted that at the end of three months, the candidates will be given a stipend of Rs 4,500 (Rs 50 per day).

Such stipend will be given for the money they spend on transportation and food during the training period. Further, they will be given a certificate and placements. It was learnt that the age group for the training will be 18 to 44 years.

The programme offers a diverse range of vocational courses tailored to market demands, including tailoring, repair of electrical and electronic appliances, health services, computer skills, boutique management, beautician

training and other miscellaneous skills.

It was learnt that the initiative will commence from the ward (82) of Mayor Firhad Hakim, setting a precedent for its phased expansion across Kolkata. This strategic starting

point leverages the mayor’s leadership to ensure visibility and effective execution.

The Utkarsh Bangla project, launched by the West Bengal government on February 16, 2016, under the Paschim Banga Society for Skill Development (PBSSD), aims to

provide placement-linked, short-term vocational training to the state’s youth.