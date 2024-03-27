KMC to hold certificate course on ‘Climate Change & Sustainable Dev’

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is going to offer a comprehensive certificate course on Climate Change and Sustainable Development for graduates of any discipline free of cost.



The course that has been designed to develop skills in the application of Environment and Ecology will be of six weeks duration. There will be two classes per week.

Diploma-holder engineers, corporate officers and service holders are also eligible for this course which would commence on April 23, 2024.

The total intake capacity will be 25 and selection of the candidates will be based on first cum first basis.

“We believe that there are a good number of people from the younger generation who are concerned regarding the preservation of ecology and environment. The course has been tailor-made so that they can create awareness regarding the environment in their respective community.

Swapan Samaddar, Member Mayor in Council (Environment), said: “Dr. Abhijit Mitra, former head of the Department of Marine Science of Calcutta University will conduct the training session. Samaddar added that there will be an examination to assess the knowledge gained by the learners after the training session. “A certificate on behalf of the KMC will be provided to them after they clear the examination,” he said.

“The awarding of certificates to the successful candidates will not guarantee any job, but they will surely get an edge over others in future recruitments associated with the environment in the KMC or other state government departments,” he added.

The application form can be downloaded from the website https://www.kmc.gov.in or can be physically collected from the office of the Environment & Heritage Department of the KMC located at 48 Market Street.

Application forms should be submitted to the Director General, Environment & Heritage Department, KMC by April 13.