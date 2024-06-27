KMC to help state govt mutate lands reclaimed from encroachment

Kolkata: With Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently directing the state administration to free government lands which have been encroached upon, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is learnt to have assured assistance to the state government in carrying out mutation of these properties once reclaimed.



On June 11, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had advocated zero-tolerance against illegal occupation of government land and directed the administration to take immediate measures to free such land. Chief Secretary B P Gopalika recently asked the various government departments to make a list of land under their possession and submit the same. In the wake of such a direction, Mayor of KMC and minister in charge of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department, Firhad Hakim told the media that the civic body shall help the state government in carrying out mutation of the lands within its jurisdiction once it is reclaimed from the encroachers.

This reportedly includes a 29 cottah land near Lords Bakery crossing which the chief minister had mentioned during her administrative meeting. He further informed that KMC’s survey department has also been asked to survey lands under the civic body which have been encroached upon.

The civic body will also identify private lands which are in an abandoned condition and have turned into dumping grounds. Every monsoon such lands become a headache for KMC during its anti-dengue drive. A meeting was earlier held by the mayor where the civic body was asked to explore legal provisions to acquire such lands which have no claimants.

As per an eight-point instruction issued by the state government, the actual physical character of a plot of land should be determined and the area utilised should be found out. The area settled but not utilised should also be earmarked.

The possession of the land should be assessed from field verification and document of the possession, if available, should be collected. It should be further ascertained whether the area is free from any encumbrance or whether there are any legal issues with the land. It should also check whether patta of the land has already been settled.