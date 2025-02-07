KMC to give sanction for construction plans on plots upto 3 cottahs now

Kolkata: As part of its efforts to curb illegal constructions in the city, Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim said that the civic body is now giving sanction for construction plans on plots as small as 10 chataks.

Addressing the press, the Mayor on Friday announced that sanction for a construction plan on a 10 chataks plot, located at Middle Road in Ward 104, was cleared in the mayor-in-council (MIC) meeting.

He said: “We are giving sanctions for construction plans on the smallest of small plots. Plots upto three cottahs can now get sanction. Once the plan is submitted, sanction will be given within 15 days. If one doesn’t get it they can come straight to me with their complaint.”

Hakim said such a decision was taken to discourage people against illegal constructions. “Please don’t indulge in unauthorised constructions. Do not fall for assurances of random persons who promise to get your home built without a sanction. You will be the sufferer.” The KMC had last year amended its building rule allowing it to issue sanctions for construction on small plots. Earlier, the civic body did not have any provision to issue sanctions for such small plots which led to illegal constructions. The amended rule was sent to the state government for approval.

Asked if the state has given the nod, Hakim said the approval is yet to come. Once it does, the Bill will be introduced in the Assembly. “For now, the MIC has special powers which enables it to clear some decisions. Once it becomes a law the Building department will be granting such sanctions,” he said.