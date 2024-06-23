KMC to get Central funding for flood mitigation work

Kolkata: With Kolkata being one of the seven metropolitan cities where causes of flooding are being studied by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is learnt to have sent an estimate of more than Rs 76 crore for refurbishment of a century old brick sewer that will prevent waterlogging in South Kolkata’s Ballygunge area.

The NDMA is learnt to have identified seven metropolitan cities, including Kolkata, to take initiatives to identify causes of the flooding and suggest possible structural and non-structural mitigation actions and measures for flood preparedness and its alleviation.

In every monsoon water logging becomes apparent in wards 65 and 69 under Borough VIII at Ballygunge area, including the BSF headquarter office. Sources said a century old brick sewer passes along Ballygunge Park Road and Mullen Street. This is heavily silted, making it the prime reason for the waterlogging. Furthermore, the catchment area of Ballygunge Park-Mullen Street sewer is large which causes huge quantities of water flowing through this particular sewer, resulting in flooding and waterlogging.

It was learnt that a high power committee was constituted through municipal commissioner for planning, desilting and refurbishing the macro sewer. This refurbishment will be executed from Mullen Street to Rifle Range Road along Ballygunge Park Road. The KMC conducted an inspection of the site to prepare an estimate. An estimate of Rs 76,71,45,810 was prepared which includes the cost of shifting of utility services. The sum is likely to be provided from the National Disaster Management Fund. KMC believes the instant project after completion will certainly minimise the water logging and urban flooding problem in wards 65 and 69 as well as part of the upstream side of the sewer in wards 70 and 74 in Bhowanipore and Ballygunge Assembly constituencies.