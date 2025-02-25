KMC to further simplify trade licence issue system

Kolkata: Aiming to collect revenues to the tune of Rs 80 crore in the 2025-26 financial year, Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s (KMC) Licence department, which has already clocked revenues around Rs 48 crore, is focusing on further simplification of the process to obtain trade licence (Certificate of Enlistment).

According to KMC, the Licence department has clocked a revenue of Rs 48 crore from new issue and renewal of certificate of enlistment (CE) upto October 2024. The total number of CE issued and renewed till October is 460437. The civic body aims to clock Rs 62 crore by the end of 2024-25 FY. Department officials are of the opinion that it has set a target of earning Rs 80 crore in 2025-26 FY from licence fees.

It was learnt that the civic body has simplified the process of obtaining CEs to an extent with the issuance of new guidelines under Section 199 of KMC Act, 1980. Now, traders have to submit only two documents to obtain CE.

One of the changes has been relaxing the requirement of pre-submission of some statutory certificates such as fire licence, clinical certificates, pollution certificates, RBI/SEBI clearance etc. However, traders are required to still obtain these before commencement of trade.

According to an official, efforts are underway to further simplify the process of obtaining and renewing CE to ease the troubles

of the traders. As to the importance of the CE, the Licence department provides the traders with portal-based easy and contactless way to obtain new CE and its renewal thereof on a real time basis to carry out business in a hassle-free manner.