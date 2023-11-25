KMC to form climate action combat force to curb air pollution

Kolkata: In a bid to further increase its efforts in combating air pollution in the city, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to constitute a climate action combat force comprising young science graduates who will be trained so they can help spread awareness and suggest ways to bring down the pollution levels.



On Saturday, a councillor proposed that the KMC install air purifier towers at different points in the city to bring down pollution levels. However, the civic body feels that such towers are not just “useless” in this context they would also cost an enormous amount if procured in such large numbers.

Speaking on the matter, Swapan Samaddar, member mayor in council (MMIC) of the environment department, said that such air purifiers are futile in combating pollution. He said that given the area of the city, KMC would have to install 20000 such towers at a cost of Rs 5 lakh crore and hence it is not economically feasible.

“In Delhi, wherever such towers were installed, no significant reduction in pollution was observed and on the contrary, the levels of pollution increased,” he highlighted. He highlighted that such filters cannot purify pollutants such as sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and ozone gases and are hence unscientific.

He said KMC has instead deployed about 40 water sprinklers, 20 mechanical sweepers to control dust pollution. Borough-wise outreach camps are being organized to spread awareness in public. We have also phased out vehicles which are 15 years old. “Kolkata’s air quality has comparatively improved over the years due to such measures in terms of Air Quality Index.”

“KMC has decided to constitute a climate change combat force.

We will gather young science graduates and ones who cleared Higher Secondary. These people will be trained free of cost at all borough levels and will get a certificate after completion. In days to come, these young volunteers will help spread awareness in the city and suggest ways to rid the city of pollution in efficient ways,” said Samaddar., and added that KMC also conducted seminars with school students.