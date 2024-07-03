KMC to fix lock gate leakages before monsoon

Kolkata: Ahead of the full onset of monsoon, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is learnt to have decided to take up repair work of a leakage in its lock gates to stop the ingress of river water into city canals.



It was learnt that during a recent inspection, it came to the notice of Member-Mayor-In-Council (MMIC) of the Sewerage and Drainage department, Tarak Singh that there are leakages in at least two of lock gates in the city.

One of them is in the Ghusighata lock gate from where the water from the Bidyadhari River is pouring into one of the storm water outlets of the civic body in the Topsia area.

This outlet is responsible for drainage of storm water from the city into the river. However, now it is observed that the river water is instead entering the outlet which can pave the way for waterlogging in the city after a heavy spell of rainfall.

Further, another leak is learnt to have been spotted in the Kestopur lock gate. Here too, water from the Bidyadhari River is entering the Kestopur canal which in turn may pose the risk of inundation in the city during the full onset of monsoon. In such a situation, it was learnt that the MMIC has directed the civic body engineers that these leakages be fixed within 15 days and a report be submitted following the repair work.

It was learnt that since several canals in the city are under the Irrigation and Waterways department, an inspection video was prepared by the KMC which was handed over to the state government. Several problems were identified which needed solution, including encroachment on either side of these canals and littering of plastics.

Mayor Firhad Hakim has reportedly told the media that the water flow in two of the canals — Suti and Guniagachi — has reduced due to random dumping of plastic.

A similar situation was observed at a canal at Mukundapur which the KMC has asked the I&W to help increase the water flow.