KMC to finally set up app to record info on unauthorised constructions

Kolkata: In a bid to take prompt action against illegal constructions in the city, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has finally decided to turn into reality its prior proposal of creating an app where information relating to all such unauthorised constructions need to be uploaded for record purposes.



The civic body has been drawing flak from all quarters ever since the under- construction building collapsed in Garden Reach killing 10 persons. Mayor Firhad Hakim has squarely put the blame on the shoulders of the Building department and the borough (Borough-15) engineers concerned. An inquiry has also been initiated to find out lapses on part of the officials in bringing the illegal construction to the notice of the Mayor.

However, the civic body is now learnt to have decided that it will finally come up with an app where borough engineers related to the Building department can upload information regarding illegal construction after their daily survey. Such a plan was discussed long back but it was not implemented. Till the app is set up, a WhatsApp group will be in use to do the needful.

It was learnt that civic body engineers were directed to take photos of the illegal constructions and send it to the app.

They need to also send their observations in the form of a note to the assistant engineer which then will be forwarded to the borough executive engineer who in turn needs to inform the deputy chief engineer and the director general of the Building department. The final report will have to be submitted to the municipal commissioner who will then raise the matter with Mayor Firhad Hakim. In the meantime, notices will be sent to the owner of the property and if required, stop work notices need to be put up at the construction site.

Hakim has said that borough level engineers need to keep an eye out for such unauthorised constructions since it is not possible for officials of KMC headquarters to go out and survey every ward. He has also instructed that when an illegal construction is demolished, the photo of that needs to be uploaded in the app but for now it has to be shared by the engineers in the WhatsApp group of the Building department. This will be kept as evidence that the civic body took prompt action in case the matter later comes up in the court of law.