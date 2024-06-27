KMC to fill up 191 posts for junior assistants, modify eligibility criteria

Kolkata: In the wake of the staff crunch, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has approved a proposal to modify the eligibility criteria of candidates for appearing in the departmental examination for the post of junior assistant conducted by West Bengal Municipal Service Commission (WBMSC) through selection from in-house corporation employees.



According to KMC, about 191 posts of junior assistants will be filled up. It was learnt that the recruitment would be made under the departmental recruitment quota by way of promotion on the basis of examination conducted by WBMSC through selection from in-house corporation employees working in pay level lower than that of

junior assistant.

The proposal was sent to the state government following which the senior secretary to the state government’s Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department and secretary of WBMSC has informed that according to provisions under Section 7 (2) of WBMSC Act, 2018, the Commission will conduct the departmental examination to fill up 191 vacant posts of junior assistant at KMC against 40 per cent departmental recruitment quota amongst the in-house

KMC employees.

Under the existing eligibility criteria, the in-house employees of KMC will have to complete a minimum three years of experience in the “present post” as on the date of inviting application.

It was learnt that several KMC employees on different occasions were promoted after three years of service in the feeder post and had requested KMC to relax the eligibility criteria of having to complete three years of experience in present post to become eligible to appear in the departmental examination since many are yet to complete three years in their current post.

A KMC official said that now the criterion is being modified to “having completed a minimum of three years of experience in KMC service from the date of joining in a permanent post of KMC service” to become eligible to appear in the departmental examination.