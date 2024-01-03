KMC to expedite hearings in illegal construction cases

Kolkata: With several complaints reaching the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) regarding illegal constructions in the city, the Mayor is learnt to have ordered expediting the hearing processes of these cases so action can be taken before people are shifted into these structures.



Mayor Firhad Hakim is learnt to have told the media that KMC is taking action against more than 25 such cases every week. He said that he has instructed the Building department to process these cases in an expeditious manner and take action against the complaints as soon as they are received.

However, sources said that in some of the cases no quick action could be taken as the matters were either pending in the court or at the hearing tribunal. The Mayor is learnt to have also proposed an amendment to the KMC Act 1980 to enable the civic body to take action within 15 days of issuing a warning.

A complainant told the Mayor that last year he had lodged a complaint to the KMC about conversion of a garage space into commercial space by the developer but no action was taken yet. Hakim, after enquiry, found out that a notice was served under Section 401A of KMC Act 1980 but the hearing on the case is still pending due to dearth of hearing officers.

Hakim remarked that justice delayed is justice denied and rebuked the officials for not recruiting hearing officers. The Mayor further commented that serving notices under Section 401 is not helping at all. Hakim proposed that the Act should be amended to ensure KMC can take swift action against such illegalities.

The Mayor told the media that he will soon consult the Law department and determine if an amendment can be made to the Act to allow KMC to first serve a warning and then demolish the illegally constructed portions within 15 days.